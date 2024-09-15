Veronique Rabiot squashes the possibility of a sensational U-turn that would see her son Adrien sign for Juventus again.

The 29-year-old spent five seasons in Turin, and had eventually cemented himself as a pillar at the club and a locker-room leader.

However, the two parties split paths at the end of last season. Juventus placed an offer on the table and awaited the player and his mother/agent to respond following France’s Euro 2024 campaign.

Yet, the answer never came, so Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. realized the chapter was closed, and turned their attention to other players.

But despite being mid-September already, we still don’t have a clue where the France international will play next season.

The former PSG star didn’t receive too many enticing offers. He’s determined to play top-level football, and has no taste for destinations like Turkiye or Saudi Arabia. However, the offers have been scarce and financially unsatisfying.

So in recent days, Thiago Motta’s words sparked a sensational hypothesis, as he might have hinted that the doors remain open for the midfielder when a reporter brought up the subject in his pre-match press conference.

Nevertheless, Veronique Rabiot’s answer arrived swiftly. The agent insists she and and son don’t plan to take a step back.

“There is no need to close the door, returning to Juventus was not an option taken into consideration,” she told L’Equipe via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“When we make decisions, we take responsibility for them.”