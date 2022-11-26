Juventus wants to strengthen their full-back spots as fast as possible and they have been linked with a move for several names.

The Bianconeri remain one of the top sides in Italy and hit maximum form just before the World Cup break.

They will want to continue from there on the return of club football next year and January could be a busy month for them.

Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado seem to be on their way out of the club after some time as the first choice.

Juve has several names to replace both players and the latest man being discussed at the club is Raphael Guerreiro.

The Portuguese star plays for Borussia Dortmund in the German top flight and has been one of the most reliable left-backs in the continent for some time now.

The Germans still use him, but Juve has added him to their shopping list and could move for him as early as January, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Juve FC Says

Guerreiro has been one of the best players in his position in Europe for a long time and the left-back will do well in Turin.

However, BVB might want a lot of money to sell him in January because it will be hard to replace him.