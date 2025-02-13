Juventus will be closely monitoring the condition of Timothy Weah who is reportedly in doubt for the big clash against Inter.

The 24-year-old is a winger by trade, but has been deployed as a right-back in the club’s last three fixtures. Despite playing in an unusual position, the American’s incredible pace and his accurate crossing along with his tactical discipline rendered him a natural fit.

The former Lille man produced yet another convincing showing as part of the backline as Juventus clinched a slight advantage over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off round. Weah was on the pitch for the duration of the match, however, he suffered some craps towards the end of Tuesday’s contest.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, the versatile Juventus star wasn’t subjected to medical examinations as it wasn’t deemed necessary. The medical staff believe the cramps are likely attributed to muscle fatigue, but the player certainly didn’t suffer an injury of any sort.

Nevertheless, the Roman newspaper expects the USMNT star to be closely monitored between now and Sunday’s Derby d’Italia before making a decision on his availability.

Thiago Motta and his technical staff will also take into account Wednesday’s decisive second-leg clash against PSV Eindhoven which will take place on Dutch soil. Hence, they certainly wouldn’t want to take any risks by fielding a player who isn’t in his optimal physical condition.

If Weah were to skip the big showdown against Inter, Nicolo Savona would be the most likely choice to cover at right-back, especially since Alberto Costa has yet to make an appearance for his new club, and a debut in the Derby d’Italia remains implausible.

Savona has been recently deployed at left-back, but if were to return to his natural role on the right, then Lloyd Kelly could get the nod once more on the left, unless Andrea Cambiaso pulls off a timely recovery.