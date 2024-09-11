Juventus’ new signing, Teun Koopmeiners, has spoken about his preferred role on the pitch, highlighting his versatility.

At Atalanta, he gained a reputation as a productive attacking midfielder, known for scoring goals and creating chances for his teammates.

The Dutchman is highly regarded, and Juventus managed to sign him despite interest from several top European clubs.

Koopmeiners was as eager to join the club as Juventus was to sign him, even going on strike to push through the transfer.

He is determined to be a key figure in midfield under Thiago Motta and is open to playing in any role his new manager assigns him.

When asked his best spot on the pitch, he said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Since arriving in Italy, I’ve played in a variety of positions, but my favourite role is definitely as a midfielder.

“I’m eager to expand my versatility on the field and continue developing into an even more complete player. Right now, my role is to play behind the strikers, and I’m doing well in that position.”

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners has been one of the best players in his position in Serie A for several seasons, and he is certainly a top signing.

We trust Motta to find his best spot on the team and maximise his talents.