Since his arrival at Juventus in 2021, Dean Huijsen has been climbing the ranks at an incredible pace.

After initially joining the U17 side, he earned his promotion to the Primavera and then the Juventus Next Gen squad. This summer, the 18-year-old has joined Max Allegri’s senior squad.

The young Dutchman is a centre-back who can play with both feet and is undoubtedly one of the brightest young talents at the club.

Dean’s father Donny Huijsen reveals that his son is extremely happy at Juventus, considering the club as family.

“Dean is simply a well-headed boy. He’s never done anything crazy,” said the former Ajax player in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I Don’t think he’s shy, he just thinks before acting and not the other way around. He’s very mature.

“When he was 12, he was already so good that I thought ‘Ok, he can have a great future’.

“He was always so devoted to football and I don’t think I have any photos of him without the ball.