France manager Didier Deschamps has expressed his surprise and shock at the news of Paul Pogba’s failed drug test, which led to his suspension by Juventus.

Pogba played a pivotal role in France’s victory in the 2018 World Cup, and Deschamps has assured him that he will still have a place on the national team if he regains his fitness and form.

However, Pogba has been grappling with injuries during his time at Juventus, and he has had limited playing time since returning to Turin last season.

Juventus had high hopes for Pogba’s improved performance in the current campaign once he was fully fit, but the midfielder’s future in football hangs in the balance if he receives a ban as a result of the failed drug test. Deschamps, like many others, has expressed shock and concern over this development, given Pogba’s stature in the sport.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Obviously, I am very surprised but I have nothing to judge the matter on.

“He has a lot of things on his plate, it is a very difficult time. I will have time to speak to him in the next few days, I have already sent him a message.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba can be classed as a bad boy in football, but no one expected him to fail a drug test.

The midfielder has been professional all his career and there has never been a doubt what he puts into his body.

However, we now expect him to try his best to prove he did not deliberately take a substance that will bolster his performance.