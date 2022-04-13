Veteran defender tipped to ask Juventus for a special request in the summer

Giorgio Chiellini could ask Juventus to terminate his contract in the summer, one year earlier than he should have left the club, according to Calciomercato as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

The defender has a deal with the Bianconeri until 2023, but it is believed that he signed that contract because he hoped to compete with Italy at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

However, their failure to qualify for the competition means he could now decide to leave the game early.

The report claims he might retire in 2023, but he wants to experience a new competition before finally bidding farewell to the game.

His most likely destination is outside European shores, with the MLS being tipped as the next possible competition we can watch him compete in.

The defender has served Juve long enough, and he would be confident the club will grant his wish if this report is true.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini has done enough for us to deserve some form of special treatment from the club.

The defender is one player who will easily be given a non-playing role at the Allianz Stadium when he retires. If he wants to leave the club in the summer to try a new competition, we should also allow him to.