Veteran fullback could remain at Juventus if he accepts to halve his wages

According to most accounts, Alex Sandro is currently living his last campaign as a Juventus player. The left-back’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Between declining performances and hefty wages, a divorce is ought to be a natural conclusion.

Nevertheless, the situation might not be as straightforward as it initially sounds. As you might have heard by now, the Brazilian has an automatic renewal clause in his contract which could be triggered after 40 appearances this season (he currently has 26).

However, TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan suggests another scenario. He claims that Juventus could offer Sandro a new contract while halving his salary from six million euros to three million.

The journalist believes that the likability of this plot would increase if Max Allegri were to stay at the club for another season, as the 31-year-old has been a regular presence in the manager’s three-man defense.

The former Porto man joined Juventus in 2015 and swiftly established himself as one of the most impactful left-backs in Europe. However, his performances took a dip in recent years.

Juve FC say

Well, this scenario won’t be popular amongst the supporters, especially those would are hoping to see the back of both Allegri and Sandro.

But at the end of the day, it’s all about the market and what it offers. So if Juventus can find better alternatives for affordable prices then let it be.

But amidst the current financial crisis and the possible lack of European football next term, the club might decide to squeeze out the remaining years from some of its aging veterans.