Veteran is set to sign a new Juventus deal as they opt to keep his experience

Juan Cuadrado is set to remain at Juventus as he enters the final weeks of his current contract at the club.

The Colombian has been a key player for the club since he moved to Turin and automatically triggered a new deal last season.

He has not been impressive in this campaign and there were suggestions that he could leave as a free agent.

Cuadrado has always wanted to remain in Turin and he looks set to get his wish, with pundit Sergio Gasparin revealing the club will keep him at the Allianz Stadium.

He tells Tuttojuve:

“For me, yes, I read that Juventus will renew his contract for another year with lower figures. It would be a great test of maturity, not only for what he does on the pitch but also because in such a difficult moment he would make himself available to meet the club from an economic point of view”.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado is an important influence in our dressing room and we can trust him to help groom the talents coming through at the club.

This is an important reason we should keep him at the Allianz Stadium for another season and it would benefit the club and the ex-Chelsea man.

Hopefully, he will perform better in the next campaign than he has done in this one.