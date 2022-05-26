During the past few weeks, not a single day had passed without the emergence of multiple circulating news linking Angel Di Maria to Juventus.

The Argentine has apparently bid Paris Saint Germain farewell after seven years of service and is now free to sign for a new club. The winger wishes to embark on one last European adventure that would boost his chances of receiving a callup from Argentina for the upcoming World Cup.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the negotiations between Juventus and Di Maria have reached the final stages, as the player is one step away from signing a contract.

The source explains that another positive meeting between the club and the star’s representatives took place on Wednesday, and at this point, a few details need to be sorted out before reaching a full agreement.

The 34-year-old is one of the most decorated players in his generation. He lifted a host of domestic trophies in France with PSG, and had won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2014.

Juve FC say

For better or worse, it appears that the experienced winger could become the club’s first signing of the summer.

With Max Allegri is keen on adopting a 4-3-3 lineup, Di Maria makes for a great addition on paper. So let’s hope that he still has enough in the tank to act as pillar in the first campaign following Paulo Dybala’s departure.