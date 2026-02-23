Juventus aren’t only plotting to sign a replacement for Michele Di Gregorio, but their entire goalkeeping department could be revamped in the summer.

The former Monza star has come under great scrutiny following his unconvincing displays in recent weeks. The 28-year-old failed to keep out some avoidable strikes, including Andrea Cambiaso’s own-goal in the Derby d’Italia, and Mergim Vojvoda’s opener in Saturday’s defeat to Como.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have identified Guglielmo Vicario as their ideal choice to replace Di Gregorio.

Juventus set sights on Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario

As the source explains, the 29-year-old is keen to return to Serie A after spending three years at Tottenham Hotspur.

But in addition to Juve’s interest, Vicario is also wanted at Inter, who are also in the market for a new goalkeeper, as Yann Sommer is struggling to defy Father Time.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Spurs have reportedly set their asking price at €25-30 million for the Italian custodian, whose contract will expire in June 2028.

In addition to Vicario, Juventus are keeping close tabs on their longtime target Marco Carnesecchi. However, the latter would cost even more, as Atalanta are reportedly requesting €40 million.

Juventus also seeking a new back-up goalkeeper

The pink newspaper adds that the Bianconeri aren’t only after a new first-choice goalkeeper, but they might also have to replace Mattia Perin, who had already considered a January departure in search of a more prominent role, while Carlo Pinsoglio is reportedly toying with retirement.

The source thus reveals a long list of potential candidates for the understudy role that includes Lazio’s Ivan Provedel (31), Hellas Verona’s Lorenzo Montipo (29), Lecce’s Wladimiro Falcone (30), Bologna’s Federico Ravaglia (26), and Cremonese’s Emil Audero (28), who is a youth product of Juventus, and will be a free agent in June.

Moreover, the Serie A giants continue to follow Christos Mandas, whom they already pursued last month, but the 24-year-old Greek ended up completing a loan move with an option to buy from Lazio to Bournemouth.