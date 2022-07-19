Following Matthijs de Ligt’s departure, Juventus are now fully-focused on bolstering their defensive department which has become depleted.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri will eventually have to turn their attention back to the frontline which also requires some strengthening.

The club needs to add an experienced striker to the fold who can act as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic.

For now, Federico Cherubini has two main candidates for the role. The first is Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic while the second is the all-too-familiar Alvaro Morata.

Yet, the management is now happy to play the waiting game, as Tuttosport explains (via ilBianconero).

For Morata, the source believes that the Italians are still hoping to receive a discount on the original 35 millions price tag that would allow the Spaniard to reunite with Max Allegri and the rest of his teammates.

The Juventus directors realize that Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone doesn’t include the striker in his plans for next season.

So even if the Colchoneros are playing hardball at the moment, they will have to accept a settlement in the end, as they can’t afford to have an unwanted player who earns over 5 million euros within their ranks.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri will also play patient in their attempts to land Arnautovic.

While the Austrian is reportedly ready to make the jump, Bologna aren’t willing to break apart with their striker so easily.

So Juventus will also allow the player to convince his current employers and grant him leave between now and the end of the summer.