Vicenza asks Juventus about signing talented youngster

Nicolò Fagioli is one of the budding youngsters at Juventus at the moment, but he continues to struggle to find space to play with several top options ahead of him at the club.

The Bianconeri still has the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot in their squad ahead of the new season.

They are negotiating to sign Manuel Locatelli and have been linked with a move for the likes of Houssem Aouar and Corentin Tolisso.

These options and their prospective arrivals would make it hard for Massimiliano Allegri to field him this season.

He could benefit from going out on loan and one club has already registered an interest in his signature.

Tutto B reports that Vicenza wants to sign him on loan for the 2021/2022 season and they have already established contact with Juventus over that.

The Bianconeri is open to the proposal as it would help him get valuable playing minutes, which he would miss if he remains at the club.

Fagioli played one league match for the Bianconeri last season as Andrea Pirlo gave chances to the impressive youngsters in the club’s academy.

Allegri will continue that, but the abundance of options that he has in midfield means Fagioli would be served better if he leaves the Bianconeri for another club, temporarily.