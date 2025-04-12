Victor Osimhen has been in sensational form for Galatasaray this season during his loan spell at the Turkish club. The Nigerian striker, who had previously been a key player for Napoli, was expected to attract the attention of top European clubs at the end of last season. However, that anticipated move did not materialise, which led him to agree to a loan move to Galatasaray. This decision has paid off, as Osimhen is now in contention to win both a league title and the prestigious Golden Boot award this term, further cementing his status as one of the best strikers in world football.

Osimhen’s impressive performances in Turkey have not gone unnoticed, with Juventus now reportedly keen on adding him to their squad. The Bianconeri’s sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, was instrumental in facilitating the deal that saw Osimhen move to Napoli from Lille, making him familiar with the striker and his representatives. This familiarity could make it easier for Juventus to secure a deal to bring Osimhen to Turin.

Amid growing speculation about his future, Osimhen has addressed the rumours and the attention surrounding his career. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he stated: “There are always rumours about me, but I live in the moment. Now I’m enjoying all this. The fans have supported me in an incredible way. Not only me, but also my teammates and my family. The best decision for everyone will be made. But Galatasaray will always remain in my heart.”

This statement shows that Osimhen is focused on his current success, even though he acknowledges the rumours surrounding his future. He has expressed deep gratitude for the support of Galatasaray fans, and it seems clear that he has developed a strong bond with the club.

As one of the best strikers in the world today, Osimhen’s addition to Juventus would undoubtedly enhance their attacking options and take their squad to the next level. His form and potential make him an exciting prospect for the Bianconeri, and if the opportunity arises, Juventus would undoubtedly benefit from bringing him into their fold.