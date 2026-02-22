Galatasaray striking duo, Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi, could be left behind as the Turkish side makes the trip to Turin for the second-leg showdown against Juventus.

The Istanbul-based giants are on the cusp of booking their place in the Champions League Round of 16 after beating the Bianconeri 5-2 on Tuesday.

The two sides will meet again on Italian soil this Wednesday, as fans and observers agree that Luciano Spalletti’s men need a miraculous display to pull off what would be a sensational comeback.

Nevertheless, Galatasaray could receive a blow, with their two main strikers potentially ruled out of the contest.

Osimhen & Icard risk missing Juventus vs Galatasaray

On Saturday, the Turkish champions suffered a surprising 0-2 defeat in the league to Konyaspor, which opens the door for their arch-rival, Fenerbahce, to catch up with them at the top of the table.

Galatasaray negotiated that contest without Osimhen. As Tuttosport explained, the Nigerian bomber has been nursing a knee problem.

The 27-year-old’s condition will be closely monitored by the club’s medical staff over the next few hours to determine whether or not he’ll be fit enough for a call-up.

Mauro Icardi (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

To make matters worse for Okan Buruk, Icardi was noticeably struggling when leading the line on Saturday.

The Argentine striker only lasted 45 minutes before being hauled off. The 32-year-old is reportedly struggling with back pain.

Would Osimhen & Icardi’s absence boost Juve’s chances?

Osimhen and Icardi are two strikers who know the Allianz Stadium inside out from their prosperous time in Italian football with Napoli and Inter, respectively.

Moreover, both centre-forwards played some of their best football under Spalletti, who hailed the duo in a recent press conference.

Having already inflicted the damage in the first leg, one could argue that Galatasaray don’t need either striker to progress to their next stage of the tournament.

However, Juventus would be more encouraged to push forward if the backline isn’t pinned back by a top-notch bomber.

Therefore, the duo’s absence may provide an important boost for the Serie A giants, albeit their mission remains incredibly daunting either way.