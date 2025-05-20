Juventus remains firmly interested in acquiring Victor Osimhen from Napoli when the transfer window reopens. The Nigerian forward has been a long-term target for the Bianconeri, with sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli identifying him as a key addition who could elevate the team’s attacking capabilities.

The club has closely monitored Osimhen’s development, particularly following his recent loan spell at Galatasaray. His performances there have only reinforced the belief within Juventus that he is capable of leading their front line effectively in the upcoming campaign.

Juventus Waiting on Champions League Confirmation

For now, Juventus remains focused on securing Champions League qualification. Their final fixture of the season against Venezia is critical, as a victory will confirm their place in the top four. Only after this objective is achieved can the club fully turn its attention to summer transfers and broader squad improvements.

Qualification for the Champions League would not only boost the club’s finances but also make it easier to attract high-profile players such as Osimhen. Juventus understands the importance of acting swiftly in the transfer market, especially given the level of interest the striker is expected to attract.

Victor Osimhen

Premier League Still Favoured by Osimhen

Despite Juventus’s interest, Osimhen reportedly still prioritises a move to the Premier League. According to Tuttomercatoweb, while the striker is open to joining the Bianconeri, his preference is to play in England, provided a suitable offer arrives from one of the top clubs there.

Napoli, for their part, would prefer to sell him abroad rather than to a direct rival within Serie A. However, they may consider a deal with Juventus if no better offer materialises and the Turin-based side is willing to meet their valuation.

With clubs from Saudi Arabia also expected to express interest in Osimhen, Juventus must move decisively if they wish to secure his signature. The summer transfer window will present a competitive environment, and the Bianconeri’s ability to act quickly may determine whether they can land one of their top targets.