Vidal: ‘I have a lot of affection for Juventus’

Former Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal has added to the speculation that he may return to Turin, saying he’d be happy to get a call from Juve about a move.

The Chilean international had a successful spell with the Bianconeri, winning 4 titles in 4 seasons under Antonio Conte and then Max Allegri.

Speaking on Youtube (Transcribed on Latercera), the 33-year-old offered his thoughts on the current crisis at Barcelona and what his future might hold.

“Barcelona has to change a lot of things, he began, “A team, which I think is the best in the world, cannot have 13 professional players and the rest are minors. Not because (the youth) do not deserve to be there, but in this team they have to be competing for who is best and who will play.

“All teams have 23 players to fight for a position, grow and get better every day; But when they don’t advance, when you think that with your DNA you can always win, you are very wrong.

“There are very good players, we have Messi who is number one and is an extraterrestrial, but he needs help, he needs players who improve the team and give better results.

“…I am at the disposal of what the team decides, here or at another club I will try to be the best. I already spoke with Ronald Koeman, this Sunday 30 we return, and we will see what happens.

“Andrea Pirlo? He was incredible when he played, imagine him as a coach! If he or Juventus calls me, I’m happy, but one has to be calm.

“If it happens, it happens. I have a lot of affection for Juventus and Andrea Agnelli.”