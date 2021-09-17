Video – 10 great goals scored in Juventus Vs Milan clashes

On Sunday night, the Allianz Stadium will host one of the grandest showdowns in Italian football, as Juventus goes to battle against Milan.

Bleacher Report’s official YouTube page uploaded a montage containing ten great goals scored in past fixtures played between the two Serie A giants.

The Bianconeri’s entries included a thunderous shot from Carlos Tevez, a marvelous dribble by Sebastian Giovinco as well as Adrien Rabiot’s incredible run and shot.

On the other hand, the Rossoneri’s list featured legendary names such as Clarence Seedorf and Andriy Shevchenko, plus a former youngster called Manuel Locatelli, who made a name for himself with a scorcher that left no chance for Gianluigi Buffon.