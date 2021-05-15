Video – 10 man Juventus restore their lead with yet another penalty

Get in there.
Just five minutes after Inter Milan equalised through a very controversial goal Juventus were back in the lead following a penalty from Juan Cuadrado.
It was a definite penalty following a foul on Cuadrado and the Colombian took the penalty himself and he made no mistake.
It was the last goal of the game and it has to be said, what a brilliant game it was.
It means that Juve’s season is still alive going into the last game of the season, they just need Napoli or AC Milan to drop points.
And the referee gives another penalty! 😱😱
Juve back in front in this crazy, crazy game as Cuadrado converts from the spot ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/dR4TycEZq0
— Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) May 15, 2021
Penalty 🤡🤡🤡 #Cuadrado pic.twitter.com/fg17PK7DrN
— Inter Worldwide (@interworldwide_) May 15, 2021
