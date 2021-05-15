cuadrado
Video – 10 man Juventus restore their lead with yet another penalty

May 15, 2021 - 7:01 pm

Get in there.

Just five minutes after Inter Milan equalised through a very controversial goal Juventus were back in the lead following a penalty from Juan Cuadrado.

It was a definite penalty following a foul on Cuadrado and the Colombian took the penalty himself and he made no mistake.

It was the last goal of the game and it has to be said, what a brilliant game it was.

It means that Juve’s season is still alive going into the last game of the season, they just need Napoli or AC Milan to drop points.

