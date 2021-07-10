Video – 10 Reasons why we love Gianluca Vialli

On Friday, Juventus legend, Gianluca Vialli celebrated his 57th birthday, while being a part of Roberto Mancini’s technical staff that led Italy to the final of Euro 2020. The Azzurri will be take on England at Wembley stadium on Sunday night

The former striker made a name for himself at Sampdoria with his unforgettable partnership with Mancini, before making the move to Turin.

Vialli quickly cemented himself as a leader for the group, and captained the side that lifted the Champions League trophy in 1996.

Here are ten reason why we all love the former great striker.