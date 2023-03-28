Trezeguet Juventus
Video – 17 unforgettable goals from David Trezeguet at Juventus

March 28, 2023 - 2:00 pm

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing 17 unforgettable goals from the club’s most famous Number 17, David Trezeguet.

The Frenchman spent ten memorable years in Turin, and his tally includes fabulous strikes. The clinical hitman could equally score with either foot as well as his natural ability to head the ball home.

The montage features his last-gasp volley that settled the Derby della Mole in 2007, his splendid Champions League goal against Real Madrid in 2003 and his winner against Milan following Alessandro Del Piero’s epic bicycle kick assist back in 2005.

