Video – 20 trophies and countless interceptions: Chiellini’s Juventus highlights

Since his arrival in 2005, Giorgio Chiellini has been a stalwart in Juve’s defense. The colossal defender signed a two-year contract extension with the club on Tuesday, and the Old Lady celebrated the occasion with a compilation via the Official Twitter account, showing his best moments in the famous black and white jersey.

535 appearances, 343 victories, 20 trophies and countless sliding tackles, these are the captain’s incredible figures in Turin, with every interception being celebrated with unparalleled grit and passion.