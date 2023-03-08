Video – 30 magical moments from Paul Pogba at Juventus

Last week, Paul Pogba finally made his first appearance since his return to Juventus, and will be eager to make up for the lost time.

The club’s official YouTube channel seized the opportunity to remind us of just how good the Frenchman was during his first stint in Turin between 2012 and 2016, uploading a compilation video that contains 30 magical moments from the midfielder.

Expectedly, the montage includes a plethora of wonder strikes from long-range as well as outrageous flicks and tricks.