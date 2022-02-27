Vlahovic Villarreal
Video – A closer look at Juve’s first leg encounter away to Villarreal

February 27, 2022 - 12:30 am

Last Tuesday, Juventus clashed heads with Villarreal away from home in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing highlights from various angles.

Despite playing in Spain, the Bianconeri fans filled the away section in support of their stars.

The Italians broke the deadlock after just 32 seconds thanks to Dusan Vlahovic who marked his debut with an historical goal. But the Yellow Submarines avoided a home defeat thanks to Dani Parejo’s equalizer.

