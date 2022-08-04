Video – A day in the life of Juventus defender Danilo

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video that gives the viewer a glimpse at the life of a Bianconeri player while on tour, as Danilo acted as a cameraman to film his own day while on tour in the United States.

It all started with a casual breakfast talk with Angel Di Maria, but there was a surprise in store as Giorgio Chiellini made an appearance at the hotel much to the Brazilian’s delight.

The former Real Madrid man then showed up for training, before signing autographs for young children in one of Los Angeles’ football academies.