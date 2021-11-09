Cuadrado dance
Video – A montage of Juan Cuadrado’s unique celebration dance

November 9, 2021 - 8:15 pm

As if dribbling past his opponents before smashing a decisive goal isn’t enough, Juan Cuadrado enjoys adding insult to injury by showing off a whole other type of skills.

The Colombian is renowned for his unique dancing celebration, which is another reason why he’s extremely popular with the fans, especially the young generation.

Following his winner against Fiorentina, the Bianconeri’s official Twitter account decided to have some fun with a montage showing La Vespa shaking it while playing various songs in the background.

