The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded a video containing a recap of Juan Cabal’s first day at the club.

The 23-year-old Colombian’s train arrived in Turin on Thursday morning following an agreement between the Bianconeri and Hellas Verona. He expressed his delight to make the prestigious move, revealing how his excitement kept him up all night.

The left-back started his day with a brief meeting with his new coach Thiago Motta at Continassa before heading to the J|Medical Centre.

After passing his routine medical tests, Cabal signed his contract alongside Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.