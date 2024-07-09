The official Juventus YouTube channel dropped a video that included the highlights of Thiago Motta’s first day at the club.

The newly-appointed Juve coach landed in Turin on Sunday night and headed directly towards the club’s training center in Continassa.

However, Motta’s big day was on Monday, as it began with a visit to the J|Medical Centre where he had his first contact with the club’s supporters.

The 41-year-old then met Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli who welcomed him with a warm embrace.

After getting to know the club’s facilities, Motta ended his day at the Creator Lab where he held his maiden interview as Bianoneri manager.