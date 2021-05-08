Club News

Video – A tribute for Andrea Barzagli on his 40th birthday

May 8, 2021 - 2:30 pm

Between 2011 and until his retirement in 2019, Andrea Barzagli was a stalwart for Juventus at the back, forming the infamous ‘BBC’ trio alongside his compatriots Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

The 2006 World Cup winner is celebrating his 40th birthday on Saturday, and the club’s official YouTube channel honored him with a compilation video showing his best moments with the Bianconeri.

The montage unsurprisingly contains countless sliding tackles, as well as the two lone goals he scored for the club, plus his shocking run and assist for Sebastian Giovinco’s goal against Roma.

Happy birthday, Andrea!

