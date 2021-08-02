Video: A young Del Piero delight claims Juventus #GoalOfTheDay

Alessandro Del Piero spent the majority of his playing career wowing Juventus and neutral fans alike with his amazing touch and eye for goal, and today’s flashback certainly brings back floods of memories.

With over 200 league goals to his name for Juventus alone, there could easily have been a number of special entries, but this effort, scored 26 years ago deserves a special mention from when he was just 20 years-old and still learning just how special he was.

What’s most amazing about the below is how little time he has to make the decision to shoot, and to execute it so perfectly from distance just highlights how extraordinary he really was.

What was your favourite Del Piero moment?

Patrick