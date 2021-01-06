Video: AC Milan equaliser disgracefully allowed by officials

Juventus will feel disgusted by the decision not to disallow AC Milan‘s equaliser this evening.

Federico Chiesa took his chance perfectly to put the Old Lady ahead in the opening half, but just as we looked set to go into the break with the lead, the Rossoneri levelled.

Calabria placed his effort neatly into the goal, but the commentators on Premier Sports were dead certain that it would be scrubbed off for an earlier challenge on Adrien Rabiot where he is shoved off the ball.

https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1346917402362191872

Should we fail to set things right in the second-half, this decision will no doubt be a huge talking point for the papers tomorrow morning…

