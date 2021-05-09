Video – AC Milan grab the lead against Juventus just before half time

The last thing Juventus will have wanted on the cusp of half time is to concede and that is exactly what they did against AC Milan in the Allianz Stadium this evening.

The goal came from Brahim Diaz in injury time at the end of the first 45 minutes and it was a well-taken goal, though the Juve defence should have cleared the ball beforehand.

Juve face an uphill climb now and will have to turn this around in the second half or their Champions League qualification will be in serious danger.