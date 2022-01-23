Video: AC Milan name starting XI including Zlatan for Juventus clash

The teams are out for tonight’s clash at the San Siro, with AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic selected ahead of Olivier Giroud to take on Juventus.

This could turn into a battle between Zlatan and Paulo Dybala, as a battle of who can score more of the two top stars, with both likely to be amongst the goals this evening.

Let’s be honest, our defence has been far from perfect this term, and while I’m sure both sides will want to keep clean sheets, that has to be unlikely on what we have seen from either side of late.

There are two strong teams out there this evening however, and it should be an exciting encounter, one which will hopefully follow the form, which is in Juve’s favour.

