Video: Acrobatic Morata tees up Vlahovic to level the scoring late on

April 16, 2022 - 7:31 pm

Juventus have pulled themselves level against nine-man Bologna in Turin thanks to an amazing team goal.

In the final 10 minutes of play, the visitors received two red cards to give the home side hope of resurrecting a result here, and they did pull out an equaliser.

The away side were wasting time complaining of cramp for some of their players, but what a spectacle to see Alvaro Morata attempt the overhead kick only for Dusan Vlahovic to guide it on target and into the goal from close range.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

Patrick

1 Comment

    Reply Ringo April 16, 2022 at 7:58 pm

    Is this the kind of goal would you expect of an 80m forward ? Please get Kean starts next time..and Danilo played centre rather than Zakaria or Miretti ? Where did he come up with this mindblowing idea ? Sir…the crowd did not buy tickets for a circus I suppose.

