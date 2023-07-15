Video – Adrien Rabiot makes his return to Juventus

On Saturday, Adrien Rabiot made his return to Continassa to join his Juventus teammates in their pre-season preparations.

The club handed the Frenchman a few extra days of rest. But he has now returned to Turin and was all smiles following his arrival at the club’s training center.

While most fans and observers expected the midfielder to depart at the end of the season, Rabiot ended up signing a contract extension for another year at Juventus.