Andrea Agnelli
Club News

Video – Agnelli arrives for traditional lunch with PSG president

September 6, 2022 - 3:30 pm

Even though the two men no longer enjoy each other’s company, traditions forced Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and his Paris Saint Germain counterpart Nasser Al-Khelaifi to have launch together on Tuesday ahead of big clash between the two clubs at le Parc des Princes.

Calciomercato’s Twitter account posted a video showing the arrival of the Bianconeri patron to the planned meeting alongside club CEO Maurizio Arrivabene.

Agnelli and Al-Khelaifi used to be allies in the past, but found themselves on opposite fronts following the European Super League debacle.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Kostic

Juventus probable formation for PSG: Two options upfront

September 6, 2022
rabiot

The most interesting stats and facts ahead of PSG-Juventus

September 6, 2022
Paredes

Video – Juventus squad lands in Paris ahead of UCL opener

September 6, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.