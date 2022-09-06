Video – Agnelli arrives for traditional lunch with PSG president

Even though the two men no longer enjoy each other’s company, traditions forced Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and his Paris Saint Germain counterpart Nasser Al-Khelaifi to have launch together on Tuesday ahead of big clash between the two clubs at le Parc des Princes.
Calciomercato’s Twitter account posted a video showing the arrival of the Bianconeri patron to the planned meeting alongside club CEO Maurizio Arrivabene.
Agnelli and Al-Khelaifi used to be allies in the past, but found themselves on opposite fronts following the European Super League debacle.
#PSG–#Juve c'è l'incontro fra #Agnelli e #AlKhelaifi al pranzo Uefa VIDEO pic.twitter.com/vA755ypVcL
— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) September 6, 2022
