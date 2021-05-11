Andrea Agnelli
Video – Agnelli first to arrive for crunch Serie A meeting

May 11, 2021 - 3:30 pm

According to Calciomercato, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was the first to arrive for an unofficial Serie A meeting in an hotel in Milan to discuss the issues arising from the European Super League project.

Juve, Milan and Inter were amongst the 12 founding members, but the Milano duo later pulled off, leaving the Old Lady as the only Italian side remaining.

Representatives of all Serie A clubs will be present in the meeting – excluding the relegated Parma and Crotone – and it remains to be seen what would be the outcome of it.

