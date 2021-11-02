Video – Alessandro Del Piero weighs in on Juve’s woeful form

Following the recent defeats at the hands of Sassuolo and Hellas Verona, Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero is trying to make some sense from the whole unpleasant situation.

The retired number 10 believes that the club’s problems run much deeper than Max Allegri, and he blames the recurring changes that took place in the last three years, as the team witnessed the arrivals of different managers, sporting directors and players.

The Italian legend feels that the squad must pull together in the same direction to restore the club’s status, otherwise the ship will continue to sink.