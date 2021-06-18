Video: Alex Sandro opens the scoring for Brazil against Peru

Juventus defender Alex Sandro put Brazil 1-0 up against Peru last night, on course to a 4-0 victory.

The left-back has been limited in first-team football for his club this term, with Danilo keeping him out the team for large spells, but his international team-mate is back in his usual right-back role with his country.

You will notice that the first man to reach Sandro is his international and club team-mate Danilo also.



Pictures courtesy of TVP Sport

Juve are currently linked with signing a new option at left-back this summer, which may mean that an exit could be on the cards for Sandro, and his performances at the Copa America can’t be hurting his chances of attracting potential suitors.

