Club News

Video – Alex Sandro reveals his fondest Juventus memories and toughest opponent

March 17, 2023 - 2:00 pm

With more than 300 appearances at the club, Alex Sandro answered 21 questions related to his time at Juventus.

The Brazilian spoke about his great friend and teammate Danilo who remains his closest ally in Turin. He identified his maiden goal against Udinese as his favorite, while his fondest memory remains his first Scudetto title which came on the back of a memorable comeback.

Moreover, the left-back said that his toughest teammate in the training ground is Juan Cuadrado, while the opponent whom he found the toughest to mark was Douglas Costa during his time at Bayern Munich.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

allegri

“We can’t play a second half like that” – Allegri dissatisfied despite qualification

March 17, 2023

Europa League Draw: Juventus get complicated path to Budapest

March 17, 2023
Weston McKennie

Leeds could lose McKennie but Juventus expects him to remain in England

March 17, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.