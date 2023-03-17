Video – Alex Sandro reveals his fondest Juventus memories and toughest opponent

With more than 300 appearances at the club, Alex Sandro answered 21 questions related to his time at Juventus.

The Brazilian spoke about his great friend and teammate Danilo who remains his closest ally in Turin. He identified his maiden goal against Udinese as his favorite, while his fondest memory remains his first Scudetto title which came on the back of a memorable comeback.

Moreover, the left-back said that his toughest teammate in the training ground is Juan Cuadrado, while the opponent whom he found the toughest to mark was Douglas Costa during his time at Bayern Munich.