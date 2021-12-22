Video – All backstage highlights from a magical European night for Juventus Women

Last Thursday, Juventus Women booked their place in the quarter finals of the Champions League for the first time in the squad’s young history.

The Bianconere put four past the hapless Servette and qualified as the runners-up of their group behind Wolfsburg and at the expense of the eliminated Chelsea, with the top three sides all finishing with 11 points.

The club’s YouTube channel uploaded a montage containing all the highlights from the magical night, including some wild celebration in the backstage.