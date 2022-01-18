Club News

Video – All Coppa Italia goals from last season’s winning campaign

January 18, 2022 - 5:30 pm

On Tuesday night, Juventus will begin their campaign to defend the Coppa Italia triumph, so the club’s YouTube Channel uploaded a video displaying all the Bianconeri’s goals from last season’s edition.

This included Hamza Rafia’s extra-time winner against Genoa in the round of 16 and Cristiano Ronaldo’s double against Inter in the first leg of the semi finals.

But of course the two most important goals remain Dejan Kulusevski’s opener and Federico Chiesa’s winner during the grand finale when the Old Lady lifted the cup at the expense of Atalanta.

