The official Juventus YouTube channel posted a video titled “All Eyes on Bremer”, highlighting the player’s outing against Lazio.

The club’s cameras followed the Brazilian starting with the pre-match warmups until the post-match celebrations.

The Bianconeri beat the Biancocelesti 3-1 last week, with Dusan Vlahovic scoring a brace. For his part, the Brazilian defender was solid at the back, winning his duel against Lazio captain Ciro Immobile.

However, it was his poor pass that allowed Luis Alberto to score the visitors’ lone goal.