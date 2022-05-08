Serie A, Videos

Video: All goals & highlights from Genoa’s shock win over Juventus

May 8, 2022 - 10:31 pm

Juventus suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Genoa on Friday night, with two late goals seeing all three points swing away from Turin.

The Old Lady were comfortable in possession for much of the opening half, whilst not really causing the opposition goalkeeper too much hassle in goal, but immediately after the break a little bit of magic from Paulo Dybala saw us open the scoring.

Whilst we should have been able to add a second, our failure to do so allowed our opponents to build some momentum at the end of the match to not only level in the 87th minute, but narrowly fail to get a winner straight after before forcing the error from our defender to earn a last minute penalty to steal all the points.

Did our side have the Coppa Italia final in their sights during the match? Will the result affect our confidence ahead of our clash with Inter Milan?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Bernardeschi

Loyal Euro 2020 winner agrees to remain at Juventus on a reduced salary

May 8, 2022
Morata

Barcelona keeps Juventus man at the top of their list of targets

May 8, 2022
Bremer

Manager admits Juventus target is leaving this summer

May 8, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.