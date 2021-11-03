Video: All Goals & Highlights from Juventus and Zenit’s U19 six-goal thriller

Juventus Under-19 beat Zenit St Petersburg by a 4-2 scoreline in the UEFA Youth League yesterday afternoon, before the senior side won by the exact same scoreline in the evening.

Both sides clinched their place in the knockout rounds of the competition with those wins, albeit with the Youth side only leading their group by one point, unlike the seniors who have three points over Chelsea in their bid to clinch top spot.

Youngster Samuel Iling-Junior grabbed our opener from the penalty spot, before setting up our next two to put us 3-0 up, before three subs came off the bench to share three goals between the sides.

It was two amazingly exciting encounters from both our teams in Europe this week, and with both qualifying for the next round we could hopefully see more of these matches along the way to glory.

Patrick