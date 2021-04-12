Video: All Goals & Highlights from Juventus’s convincing win over Genoa

Juventus ran out convincing winners over Genoa at the weekend, leading from the fourth minute of the match until the end.

Dejan Kulusevski was the man to break the deadlock with a fine first-time effort, but Juan Cuadrado should take a bow for creating the goal, dribbling past his man to break into the box to do so.

Alvaro Morata is credited with the next goal half-way through the first-half, but once again the man who deserves the credit is the creator, as it was Federico Chiesa’s run from deep which beat the Genoa defence, but the goalkeeper parried it for Cristiano Ronaldo to hit the post on the rebound before the Spaniard tucked it away.

The Rossoblu started the next half well however, getting an early goal from the corner before building in confidence, but the Old Lady quickly got back in control, and were in control for around 90% of the entire matchup.

It was an assured performance from Juve, and it is no surprise that we now look set to string a series of wins together without the distraction of the Champions League and with much less absentees than at other points in the season.

