Video: All Goals & Highlights from Juventus’s defeat to Verona

It has been another dire weekend for Juventus fans after we witnessed our side on the losing end again, with Hellas Verona clinching all three points.

Both sides started well in what was set to be an open encounter, but despite our impressive start, we found ourselves trailing early on, and things only got worse when Giovanni Simeone doubled his side’s advantage with a pinpoint finish which left the goalkeeper with no chance of saving.

As you’ll see, Dybala had our best chance to get back into the game in the first half, while a goal by substitute Weston McKennie brought our side alive to bring in an exciting end to the game, but it just wasn’t to be.

This loss has left us desperately low on morale, fearing that we aren’t just out of the title race, but now in desperate fear of missing out on the top four entirely, and Allegri now has a bigger job than he started with to get this time back on course.

Does this squad have the fight needed to scrap their way back into contention?

Patrick