Video: All goals & highlights from Juventus’s draw with AC Milan this weekend

Juventus failed to hold onto their 1-0 lead to draw with AC Milan in Turin on Sunday, in a tightly contested affair.

The Old Lady took an extremely early lead when Alvaro Morata fired us ahead inside four minutes of play, scoring against the run of play as the Rossoneri had come out all-guns blazing, but our goal certainly helped us to get a foothold on things.

Unfortunately we struggled in the second-half and were ultimately second-best for the remainder of the match, and there could be little complaint when we were finally pegged back.

The 1-1 scoreline was probably fair on the way the match unfolded, but our team will need to improve things quickly if we are going to get ourselves back to being champions this season.

Patrick