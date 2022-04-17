Video: All Goals & Highlights from Juve’s controversial clash with Bologna

Juventus escaped with a 1-1 draw despite putting in a disappointing performance at home to Bologna on Saturday evening.

The Old Lady never really got going, with the away team given plenty of reason to grow in confidence as we continued to fail to find our rhythm.

The game threatened to come to life after Bologna opened the scoring early into the second-half, but the flame under us quickly blew out.

It took VAR and a double-red card to our rivals to finally give us the impetus to finally take a grip on the game, and it was five minutes into injury time that we finally struck the back of the net.

Can you find any positives at all to take out of this matchup?

Patrick