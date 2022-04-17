Serie A, Videos

Video: All Goals & Highlights from Juve’s controversial clash with Bologna

April 17, 2022 - 10:02 pm

Juventus escaped with a 1-1 draw despite putting in a disappointing performance at home to Bologna on Saturday evening.

The Old Lady never really got going, with the away team given plenty of reason to grow in confidence as we continued to fail to find our rhythm.

The game threatened to come to life after Bologna opened the scoring early into the second-half, but the flame under us quickly blew out.

It took VAR and a double-red card to our rivals to finally give us the impetus to finally take a grip on the game, and it was five minutes into injury time that we finally struck the back of the net.

Can you find any positives at all to take out of this matchup?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s chaotic draw against Bologna

April 17, 2022
Matthias Ginter

Juventus target says he is taking his time before deciding on his next club

April 17, 2022
Zaniolo

Classy Serie A attacker has asked his club to listen to Juventus offer

April 17, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.