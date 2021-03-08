Video: All Goals & Highlights from Juve’s four-goal triumph over Lazio

Juventus showed their might in their clash with Lazio on Saturday, beating an impressive Lazio side 3-1 in Turin.

The Biancocelesti were in fine form on the evening, and may feel hard done-by considering the final scoreline, but they were beaten by a formidable force.

Juve may have played without Cristiano Ronaldo from the start, as well as without captains Leo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, but they played as if they had no cares in the world.

We were composed in front of goal, organised at the back and in midfielder, and showed passion and grit to beat a team in form.

This could well be one of our best performances of the season, and hopefully the showing will help to build our confidence ahead of our crunch game with Porto tomorrow.

Patrick